PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix pastor and his family are among many Americans in lockdown overseas.
Tuesday was Day 14 for Pastor Joel Fritz, who is holed up in Italy after a sudden, country-wide lockdown.
"I almost can't convey enough to people in Arizona right now, that it was just so shocking, the way it came about," said Fritz.
The family was forced to stay inside their three-bedroom apartment half a world away, writing, cooking, and getting creative.
"The very first few days we were still able to go outside and they weren't really cracking down on that as much. But then, day three, day four," said Fritz. "The energy started to pile up and my girls went on YouTube and found these dance workout videos."
Pastor Fritz is the only one who leaves and just to go to the store. He says shelves are stocked but the streets are empty. He must carry a document stating he's only out to buy food.
"If I do get stopped by a police officer and I don't have that and don't have an essential reason to be out, I could be fined about 206 euros, which is about $225," said Fritz
Pastor Fritz said they're in Italy to start a church where the people were already in need of hope and peace.
"They've been in a recession, as a country, which makes this pandemic, hitting as an epicenter here, a real, crushing blow for Italy as a nation when it comes to their economics," said Fritz.
They decided to stay and wait it out with everyone else.
"There have been times of anxiety. But ultimately, there's more of an overwhelming sense of wanting to stand with the people and be an encouragement to the people of Italy," said Fritz.
Between their faith and foundation, they said things are finally looking up.