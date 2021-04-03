PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "My first reaction was, well, is the park open?"
The answer to that question is yes. But Phoenix resident Kevin Neptune is far from the only one who was a little confused about the layout of Encanto Park and several others in the city on Easter weekend.
"Well, I thought it was weird, and it was blocked off," says Glendale resident Cristo Cervantes. "And over here, it was blocked off too, so we had to walk further to get to the park."
Ultimately, everything besides the parking lots and grills at Phoenix city parks is open like usual. And for a good portion of Phoenix parks, public information officer Gregg Bach says the parking lot and grill situation won't even be an issue.
"Most of our parks are located close to neighborhood areas," says Bach. "Many of them that are of a smaller size wouldn't even have a parking lot."
Bach says the city hasn't experienced any resistance to these policies. But he says that if someone was parking or grilling where they weren't supposed to, a park ranger would educate that person or people on why it's not permitted. A last-case scenario would be potentially issuing a citation.
But some Phoenix park-goers question if these policies will really accomplish their desired effect of limiting large gatherings.
"I don't think it will work," says Cervantes. "Because if people want to go to a park, they'll find a way to the park if it's at least not shut down."
Will they want to, though, when parks in other Valley cities don't have the same restrictions on parking or grilling?
"It doesn't feel very welcoming, like it's open," says Neptune. "So I'll definitely tomorrow after today seeing this reconsider where I'm going to take the kids to the park on Easter Sunday."