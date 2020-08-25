PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – It's been tough for a lot of children and teens staying home because of the pandemic. In some cases, it can be even more difficult for students who identify as LGBTQ+.
Organizations like GLSEN are working around the clock in the pandemic, trying to help children cope in these changing times.
"Most of our work with students is done through student clubs called Gender, Sexuality Alliances they used to be called, or sometimes they're also called Gay-Straight Alliance student clubs, and we work directly with about 100 of those clubs in Maricopa County area," GLSEN Phoenix Chapter’s Madelaine Adelman said.
Adelman is just one of many people who help students K-12 in the Valley, ensuring they have the resources they need to thrive.
"A typical club could have anywhere from 10 to 50 students...,” she said. “And so you can imagine the ripple effect. Those students who are setting a tone, creating social opportunities for young people to feel safe."
While programs in schools are good for some students, she says it’s not a one size fits all approach for LGBTQ+ youth.
Depending on the circumstances, some students do better around their peers; others do better at home.
“So I think that on the one hand, the virtual creates more possibilities and some safety for students. On the other hand, I also know that there are students who are learning virtually now at home, and something as simple seems as simple as having your name displayed. Right now, you're seeing my name on this Zoom call. Well, for some students, that official legal name might not be the name that they go by, it may not be their name," she said.
She says it’s important for families to make sure they're supporting their children and making sure everyone's getting the mental health support they need.
To contact a member of GLSEN Phoenix, go here. For other community services for the LGBTQ+ community, go here.