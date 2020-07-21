PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Nurses in the intensive care unit at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital in Phoenix received a surprise in the mail last week from some of their colleagues in New York: care packages filled with snacks, coffee, and skincare products.
"It definitely brings us some hope and brightens the spirits of the people who are here," said Tim Eisemann-Astone, an Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital ICU nurse.
The packages were sent over by a group of nurses at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip on Long Island. Eisemann-Astone says a friend from nursing school works at the hospital, and she organized the special shipment.
“The entire ICU team is deeply grateful to my friend Rachel and her amazing colleagues,” said Eisemann-Astone. "We are blown away by the thoughtfulness and generosity they have showed us in sending us these care packages."
It comes as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US has shifted from New York to states like Arizona.
"It was so heart-warming that somebody you don't even know is thinking about you, and they understand what you're going through," said Maricris Tallant, director of Respiratory Therapy at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital. "And for them to put together those care packages...it just touches the heart."
The nurses at Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital say they want the nurses on Long Island to know how thankful they are for the care packages.
They say while the situation here may be tough, the care packages are a reminder that their colleagues across the country have their backs.