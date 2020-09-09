PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - She was on the frontlines taking care of COVID-19 patients in a Phoenix hospital until she turned into a patient herself.

A nurse from Phoenix Indian Medical Center barely survived the virus and showed Arizona’s Family what her life looks like now. The hum of an oxygen machine now follows her everywhere she goes.

“It’s a lot to get a glass of water. The little things that you realize you just take for granted,” said Jayne Most.

She can’t go far. But how far she’s come is by all accounts a miracle.

“They gave me a 50/50 chance and the doctor said he didn’t think I was going to make it,” Most said.

Months ago, she was taking care of COVID-19 patients.

“I think it was June 21. I just woke up with a little bit of neck pain and a headache,” Most said. “Three hours later, I had a 103.2 temperature.”

Most tested positive for coronavirus.

“They were going to discharge me because I was kind of doing fine, and then all of the sudden, I just went down,” she said.

She was put on a ventilator, and even told friends on Facebook she thought she was losing the battle. They put her on an ECMO machine for seven days, but then she got a blood infection and went septic. How she survived is unexplainable.

“It’s hard when you’ve, I’ve lost five to six weeks of my life where life was going on without me and I have no idea,” she said.

She now has large oxygen tanks in her house, going through 15-20 of them a day. Doctors told her she can plan on being oxygen for up to six months. She has to use a walker and a leg brace to get around, with her oxygen tank just feet away, and the thought of going back out in the world is terrifying, unsure she could beat the virus a second time.

But for the nurse who is used to taking care of everyone else, she believes that favor was returned, and that’s why she’s alive.

“Honestly, I really think it was everyone praying for me and the incredible nurses that are out there,” she said. “They saved my life. I will be forever grateful. I mean, how do you even say thank you for that.”