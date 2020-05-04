Phoenix nurse on COVID-19 frontline talks about emotional impact

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Paulette Rangel is on the frontlines of COVID-19. She works in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix. She is choosing to self-isolate to protect her family.

"That simple act of touch, that is so healing. That is not something that I have liberty to do anymore," said Rangel.

+3 Former ASU basketball player on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic Leadership, coordination and cohesiveness are lessons from the basketball court that have translated into the medical field for Dr. Michelle Tom.

Kisses with her children are now shared through windows. Rangel said not being able to touch her loved ones is difficult, especially after long days at work. She said COVID-19 is uncharted territory, as she watches some patients die alone.

"If it was my husband or if it was my mother, what I would be going through at home, feeling helpless and not being able to care for them and hold their hand and tell them it is okay," said Rangel.

Hospitals are limiting visitation. Many dying patients have to say goodbye on the phone or through video chat. Rangel said the experience has taken an emotional toll on her.

"I think that the anxiety level that I had was just through the roof. It was almost crippling," said Rangel.

But she finds joy in the small things, like kisses through a window. All while focusing on her purpose: Taking care of those who need her most.

"As nurses, that is what we do. We advocate for the rights, the heath, for the safety of our patients all the time. We are the ones there 24/7 telling them that it is okay, holding their hand," said Rangel.