Phoenix nurse heading to New York to care for COVID-19 patients

PHOENIX (Good Morning Arizona) -- New York City's urgent plea for health care workers has been heard, and a Phoenix nurse is jumping into action.
Alana Comeau, 30, is a registered nurse at the Honor Health John C. Lincoln campus. She's been on the job for two years and works in what's called the "progressive care unit." Her patients still need quite a bit of attention, but less than patients who are in the ICU.
Comeau worked with one of the first confirmed COVID-19 patients in Maricopa County several weeks ago.
"I mean, it's tough to see up close," she said. "It's just really, a lot of struggling to breathe, and I think for me and the patient, it was the isolation."
She signed up with a travel nursing company and leaves at 9 p.m. Friday for a hospital in Queens. She'll be gone for six weeks, working the overnight shifts, 12 hours at a time, four days a week.
"I hope that I can provide relief and comfort to my patients, especially those who I will have in their last moments," Comeau said. "And I know that they can't have their family around, so I hope that I'll be able to at least help them make connections in those final moments. And I hope that I can give some relief to the nurses who are already there. It's a tough job, and it's even harder when you don't have enough help, or enough supplies, or people to support you along the way."
Comeau estimates she'll need to bring at least 24 N95 face masks for herself alone, but she's hoping to get more to take with her for other nurses. She'd also love to bring extra gloves and little pick-me-up items to lift the spirits of health care workers. That in mind, she's trying to rally Arizonans to help her with that before she leaves.
"There's really not words to put to it. I've witnessed patients die before. I'm certainly comfortable around that, but at this magnitude, I don't think anybody can be comfortable with that," Comeau said. "I know
that it's probably already taking a toll on the nurses that are there now, and I feel so blessed to be able to go and provide them that relief."
If you'd like to donate supplies of small gifts for the New York nurse, you can call Comeau at 480-319-3625.
Once Comeau returns home, she'll be in quarantine for two weeks before she can go back to work.