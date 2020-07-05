PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix-area nurse Ian Youngblood is considered a hero by some. In April, he dropped everything to help fight COVID-19 in New York City. But it was there he got a devastating diagnosis on Father's Day.

"I carry around this big hydro-flask everywhere, and that morning of I had somehow dumped it all over my bed and all over me. My motor function for some reason was out of it," said Youngblood.

Youngblood went to the emergency room, where he later found out he had stage IV Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"No one ever expects at 29, to be diagnosed with a diagnosis that you might only live two years," said Youngblood.

The following day he had brain surgery. A doctor removed 80% to 90% of the tumor, but his fight is far from over. Youngblood is now back in Phoenix seeking treatment. Chemotherapy, radiation treatment, and possibly more surgeries will be his new reality. But as he fights this battle, he isn't losing sight of his passion.

"It is honestly keeping that positive attitude that somewhere down the line, this horrible diagnosis is going to help me care for someone else later down the road," said Youngblood.

If you would like to help with Youngblood's medical bills, click here.