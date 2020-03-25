Phoenix nonprofit wants governor's help restocking Arizona food banks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix nonprofit is dangerously low in food and supplies for the largest food bank in Glendale. They're now asking Governor Doug Ducey to create a plan to re-stock their shelves.

Phoenix Rescue Mission told Arizona's Family that essential goods are running low for people who need them the most. "We are providing more food to more households than we are used to," said Phoenix Rescue Mission's Director of Outreach Nathan Smith.

Arizona Together launched to connect Arizonans to resources during coronavirus crisis Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Tuesday morning a new state initiative that links Arizonans to resources they can use during the coronavirus outbreak.

Smith said it's not just people with low-income. He's seeing more unfamiliar faces, middle-class families that need help. "Normally, we get a lot of regulars. Now, we are still getting them, but we are also getting people that haven't been to a food bank in the past," he said.

+2 Asian and sushi restaurant donates remaining food to Peoria PD, others in need An Asian and sushi restaurant in the northwest Valley is putting all of its excessive food to good use.

Now, the concern is growing as food and supplies run low. Smith said they are low on food, water, and supplies like diapers and baby wipes. "We have to ration this off so everyone can get something," said Smith.

100+ food banks, pantries for Phoenix-area residents in need Many Arizonans are struggling to put food on the table and turning to food banks for the first time. Our state has many smaller food pantries and soup kitchens that may be able to help.

Ducey recently activated the Arizona National Guard. On Wednesday morning, they helped stock food and supplies for the St. Mary Food Bank.

While Smith appreciates the helping hand that food banks are getting, he said more needs to be done. "We need to figure out how to supply food," said Smith. Smith hopes Ducey has a plan for that.

Phoenix Rescue Mission told Arizona's Family that they need non-perishable foods, diapers, and baby wipes as well as bottled water. You can drop off donations to their Phoenix warehouse, 3440 W. Lewis Ave Building A, Suite G, Phoenix, AZ 85009, from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can also click here.