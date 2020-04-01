SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The coronavirus pandemic is creating more challenges for foster families so a Phoenix-based nonprofit is stepping up to help.
Phoenix-based nonprofit Arizona Helping Hands is working the Department of Child Safety to make sure those families have the supplies they need. The partnership started on April 1. The organization is distributing items like cribs, bicycles, diapers, wipes and other basic supplies to foster families in Maricopa County. They also make deliveries for birthdays.
"The kids, who, you know, they've been through a lot, and now they've also lost their school support system that they need, they need us to step up for them, to make sure they're comfortable, that they're safe and more than anything that they're loved," said Cynthia Wiss with DCS.
Arizona Helping Hands had to close because of the social distancing rules. But now the organization is integrated into the system where workers can deliver good straight to the families.
"It's about the kids and how can we help these kids. How can we improve their lives? How can we get through this crisis together 'cause we are, all of it, together," said Dan Shufelt, president with Helping Hands.
With the coronavirus pandemic, their donations are down and they need help to survive and help families. Donated items cane be provided through their Amazon Wish List. For more information, you can head to the Arizona Helping Hands website.
Foster families in need, with proper documentation, should contact the nonprofit at (480) 889-0604 or email a request to dreamcatcher@azhelpinghands.org.