PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley organization is working on getting COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of some of the state's most vulnerable. Circle the City, which provides medical care to people facing homelessness, got 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine. This week, it starting vaccinating hundreds of employees and volunteers at Phoenix-area homeless organizations and shelters.

Valley non-profit helping Arizona's homeless "Last week we gave out over 200 boxes of toiletries and food boxes that served 1,000 families."

"People who work with this population work very closely. They work hands-on," said Christopher Pexton, the medical director of Circle the City.

The nonprofit is also starting to vaccinate their high-risk patients. Clayton Foster got his first dose this week. The 67-year-old, who suffers from heart disease and bladder issues, was living in his car.

"I try to keep myself clean and neat but it is hard to do," said Foster.

The goal is to vaccinate all 75 people who are facing homelessness and getting medical treatment in their clinics. Pexton said protecting the homeless population from the virus will help keep us all safe.

"If COVID has shown us one thing, it is that we are all a common population and anyone can spread it to anyone, said Pexton. "Herd immunity is the only way we are going to get out of COVID."