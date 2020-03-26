PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Several communities are finding new ways to connect to their neighbors during the COVID-19 outbreak. One person in a north Phoenix neighborhood is starting a puzzle trade box.

"You can only do the same puzzle so many times so it's a good way to share and keep connecting, but safely," Gemma Speight said.

Speight first started a "Little Free Library" in her front yard near 36th Street and Bell Road two years ago.

"I work at a book store and in a library so books are pretty much my life," Speight explained. "I love the idea of sharing books and building such a great neighborhood community."

Earlier this week, she noticed something different in her book library--three puzzles.

"I thought that was the most brilliant idea ever so I decided that night, got a box, decorated it, got a couple puzzles from our closet and put them in there and just made the puzzle box a real thing," Speight said.

Within a day or two, the box was full and people were clearly enjoying her new puzzle box.

"Yesterday morning, we had two puzzles in there and then someone came by and was super generous and filled it up with all these amazing things," Speight said. "I love that they have this thing that can kind of keep them going, keep them feeling connected and I just feel like it's helping."

A woman in the same neighborhood also has a Little Free Library in her front yard that now doubles as a food pantry.

"It's got granola bar and like Mac and Cheese and color pages in there as well so everyone is really banding together, trying to make this as easy for everyone as possible," Speight said.

In a puzzling time where things feel like they're falling apart, it's the little things that are putting the pieces back together.

"Stay reading, stay positive and playing and taking care of everyone around you and yourself and staying safe. That's what's important right now, staying positive with it," Speight said.