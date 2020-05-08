PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vy's Nails and Spa in Phoenix is back in full swing. The state allowed salons to reopen their doors Friday, May 8.

"Our customers are super happy to be able to get their nails done and pamper themselves," said owner Mark Honeck.

Arizona's Family spoke to customers who said they weren't concerned about the virus. Honeck said they are following the state's guidelines. All customers and workers were wearing face masks. Only ten people are allowed in the salon at a time.

"We sanitize every single station, after every single client, whether it is a pedicure or manicure. We are wiping down door handles and light switches," said Honeck.

Salon owners can’t find cleaning products they need to reopen Salons have been closed for several weeks now because of stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic.

On the other side of town in Scottsdale, LaRose Nail Boutique is still empty. The salon owner, Roselyn Meter, is still implementing safety measures.

"I wasn't comfortable reopening it without sanitizing it," said Meyer.

Meyer is opening her doors on Tuesday. She said they are putting up clear plastic shields at the manicure stations, placing a sanitizing station at the door and implementing strict social distancing.

"It is very important because this virus is very deadly, obviously, and has taken a lot of lives. I am all about the safety of our clients and our techs," said Meyer.

Both salons are taking appointments only at this time.