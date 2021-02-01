PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's second state-run vaccination site opened Monday morning, but all appointments for the month of February are already fully booked.

When appointments opened on Jan. 19 for the new site, located at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, they were all snatched up 13 hours later. The new site's hours are limited compared to State Farm Stadium's 24-hour vaccinations. Phoenix Municipal Stadium will have appointments seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Due to a limited capacity, only 500 doses a day will be given out, which equals to about 50 an hour. Dr. Cara Christ is looking forward to being able to operate Phoenix Municipal Stadium at full capacity and open additional state run sites elsewhere in Arizona. At full capacity, Phoenix Municipal Stadium could vaccinate up to 12,000 people a day.

The number of appointments available at each vaccination site depends on the number of doses the state has.

"We're getting about 160,000 doses, that's combined between the Pfizer and Moderna," said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Serivces. "If we get additional vaccine into the state that we can add more to either State Farm or Phoenix Municipal, we will be opening appointments as we get additional vaccine."

Each county’s current vaccine phase is listed on the ADHS website, which is updated daily, as well as the doses administered throughout the state. For those looking for an appointment, they can either try to book through a POD with their county, or they can look at their local pharmacies including Safeway, Albertson's and Fry's. Those pharmacies are part of the federal vaccine program administered by the CDC. Dr. Christ says the state will evaluate the doses and open more appointments as more doses become available.

"We will continue to evaluate and look at reallocating vaccine around the state," said Dr. Christ. "If we're able to identify additional doses, we will be opening up appointments on a weekly basis."

Another way Arizona is continuing to work to improve the vaccine rollout is by updating their website appointment system. Dr. Christ says people can now see the next available appointment right away, as opposed to scrolling through each day to find available appointments.

Gov. Ducey also spoke about the state's need for more doses of the vaccine. He says he is working with President Biden to get more doses distributed to the state.

"All we can do is distribute what we receive from the federal government and the private sector, so we are working with the Biden administration to get more vaccines," Ducey said.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.

Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist.

Note: You can use the patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for a relative in a prioritized group.

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination, please visit azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.