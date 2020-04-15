Phoenix mobile laundry service lessens the load during stay-at-home order

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Who loves to do laundry? For many, it is a dreaded chore, especially amid a pandemic. Now the Wash Club of Phoenix hopes to help by taking the dreaded chore off your plate.

“Being at home all day, we are working and doing chores,” said Barbara Deppisch, a customer of Wash Club of Phoenix. “Having three kids at home, our laundry is always going.”

And managing a job, school and a stay at home order, on top of all the household chores can be a lot.

“We'll pick up the laundry. You will get notified when it is back at our facility, weighed and charged to your card,” said Nick Rawlins with Wash Club Phoenix. “Twenty-four hours later, you will get another notification when our driver is heading back your way with an estimated time of delivery.”

All of this can be arranged through the Wash Club website or mobile app.The cost is $1.49 per pound. Pickup and delivery are free.

“It's a way to get two hours back with your kids or just by yourself -- not having to sit in a laundromat, or worry about folding it,” said Rawlins. “It is all right there, and again, one less thing to worry about during these stressful times.”

The Wash Club is new to Phoenix but is already established in many other metro areas.