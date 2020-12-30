MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is now offering free COVID-19 testing to passengers.

The free tests are part of the airport's partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS), airport spokesman Ryan Smith said in a news release. The tests and results are administered by a third-party contractor called Paradigm Laboratories. There are no insurance requirements, and results are available within 48 hours.

"Gateway Airport's Stay Healthy, Fly Safe initiative is designed to protect employees, airport tenants, and the traveling public from the COVID-19 virus," said Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Executive Director and CEO J. Brian O'Neill A.A.E. "The State of Arizona's commitment to provide additional testing locations like the one at Gateway Airport will help reduce the spread of the virus until more of the population has an opportunity to receive the vaccine."

Ticketed passengers who want to make an appointment before arriving at the airport can go to labfinder.com/aza or scan the QR Code on COVID-19 testing directional signs that have been placed throughout the airport.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport isn't the only airport with a COVID-19 testing site. Phoenix Sky Harbor and Tucson International Airport also have testing sites. Testing at all three airports is free, but rapid tests, which are available at Phoenix Sky Harbor, cost $200 upfront.

For more information on Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, go to gatewayairport.com.