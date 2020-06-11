PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego went on CNN Thursday, where she voiced her concern that Arizonans are getting mixed signals when it comes to the coronavirus.

"We were one of the last states to go to a stay-at-home order and one of the first to come out. I'm concerned that people are getting mixed messages about how serious this is," she told Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight."

Gallego said 27% of the COVID-19 cases in Maricopa County have come in the last week. She has been highly critical of Gov. Doug Ducey in the past and even though she never mentioned him by name in Thursday's interview, she criticized the lifting of stay-at-home order.

"We went straight to nightclubs being open," said Gallego, adding Arizona didn't follow guidelines from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, she didn't mention the protests where thousands have gathered and marched in Phoenix for the past two weeks.

Gallego also brought up mixed messages from government officials. Ducey held a news conference earlier in the afternoon on Thursday, where he focused on hospitals' capacity to help COVID-19 patients rather than ways to slow the spread of the virus. Gallego said elected officials aren't modeling good behavior and aren't wearing masks. Ducey himself has been criticized for not wearing a mask in public and in meetings.

"We are still actively fighting COVID. It is increasing in numbers in cases and our percentage of tests that are positive are also increasing," Gallego said.

She wouldn't say if she would call for another economy shutdown to slow the spread but said local governments who take the virus seriously will have a better recovery.

"For our economy to recover, people both have to be safe and feel safe," said Gallego. "Masks are going to be part of our life for a long time."

On Thursday, the state reported 1,412 new cases and 32 new deaths. With those numbers, Arizona has 31,264 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seen 1,127 people die from the virus since March.