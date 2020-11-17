PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has asked Governor Doug Ducey for a statewide mandate in her virtual State of the City 2020.
Being that Arizona is going through another surge of COVID-19, Gallego believes it is important for a mask mandate.
"I have asked Doug Ducey to issue a statewide mask mandate and keep that order in place until we have wide distribution of a vaccine, more effective treatments, or both," Gallego said in a series of tweets.
Gallego said in her State of the City that she believes that science has proven that masks work but needs to be statewide, not just city by city.
"Until we have a vaccine, masks are the single best defense against the virus. While Phoenix has had a mask requirement in place since June, there is still no statewide mandate. We can stick to this piecemeal approach or we can do it right."
But the pandemic isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
"I will say it again- the pandemic is not over. No matter what, I will continue to insist we follow data & science. I will not settle, back off, or back down when the lives of Phoenix residents are at stake."
In addition to COVID-19 discussions, Gallego went over her plans for the next four years at mayor of Phoenix. Some of her plans include working with climate change and utilizing the innovation the city has access to to help the city evolve.
"This has been a good year in spite of everything COVID-19 threw at us. The virus did not defeat us. It made us stronger. As Phoenix emerges, we will be better than ever. Let’s get to work!"
If you would like to watch Mayor Gallego's full State of the City 2020, click here.