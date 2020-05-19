PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It could be weeks before Phoenix pools, playgrounds, and libraries are reopened. On Tuesday, Mayor Kate Gallego and the city council discussed opening some facilities closed amid the Covid-19 crisis, but some councilmembers worry it’s too soon.

The work-study session began with city officials presenting graphs showing Maricopa County coronavirus data, including new cases, has not been on a steady downward trend in the past two weeks.

Ducey releases more guidelines for reopening Arizona economy The Governor's Office tweeted out that Arizonans still need to "act responsibly" as the state economy reopens in the first phase of his plan, "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger."

Councilmembers Laura Pastor and Betty Guardado voiced concern that certain amenities would put students at risk of getting sick ahead of the new school year.

“I don’t think it makes sense to open pools or other places that would put folks at risk,” said Councilmember Carlos Garcia. Other councilmembers said it was time to start opening.

“[Residents] want to go back to normalcy,” said Councilmember Sal DiCiccio. “For us to do that, we’re going to have to show some leadership and open up.”

“I really would like to see the swimming pools open,” said Councilmember Thelda Williams. “I’m a firm believer you keep kids busy, and they stay out of trouble.”

City officials noted a time-sensitive nature to opening some amenities. Some departments would need weeks to train, staff up properly, and plan programs. City officials considered it might not be worth launching swim and day camp programs if they were to only last a few days.

Councilmember Pastor suggested monitoring Covid-19 data for another two weeks and decide if the numbers show it’s safer to open then. City Manager Ed Zuercher said there’s still time to monitor the data if the council chooses to base their decisions on metrics.

The council is not expected to vote on items in a work-study session, and it's unclear when the council will take up the issue again.