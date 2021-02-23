PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has asked Dr. Cara Christ and the Arizona Department of Health Services to prioritize essential workers in the next group of Phase 1B for the COVID-19 vaccine in a letter.
"As you know, the City of Phoenix is home to nearly one quarter of Arizona's residents and key economic drivers for the state like Sky Harbor International Airport. Impacts to the City of Phoenix workforce are resulting in enormous economic impacts and disproportionately high levels of COVID-19 infection including long-term effects and loss of life. As such, it is imperative that the essential critical infrastructure workforce to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination," says Gallego in her letter.
Gallego says she wants transportation, public works, infrastructure and government workers in the next group so they can get the vaccine.
"While my priority as the Mayor of Phoenix is the 3,000 public-facing workers in the City of Phoenix who are identified as essential critical infrastructure workers, every city across Arizona has public-facing workers who are critical to keeping the state of Arizona moving toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."
ADHS has not yet responded or made any changes to Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
I have asked @drcarachrist to immediately prioritize essential workers including transportation, public works, infrastructure support, & gov. workers for vaccination in the next group of Phase 1B. They are an essential piece of our workforce & economy- they need protections now. pic.twitter.com/TLprYE5qy9— Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) February 22, 2021