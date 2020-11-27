PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man came up with the idea to use videos to document his COVID-19 journey for family and friends. He wanted to do this so he wouldn't have to keep talking, since he has trouble breathing.

But when Dan Weissman put those videos on TikTok, he didn't expect the response they would get. “Way too old for this, but I finally have something to share and I know you guys want to hear about it,” Weissman said on TikTok.

It began as a simple way to update those closest to him. “The fevers started picking up from that day forward,” Weissman said in one of the videos.

Weissman was admitted to Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 with a high temperature, low pulse, and trouble breathing. “Thank God because they admitted me right away and I’ve been here for 5 days,” he told Arizona’s Family.

His parents had dropped off a pulse oximeter to monitor his vitals just days before, and he only knew to go to the hospital because of what a nurse over telehealth told him. “When your pulse oximetry drops like that and get upwards of 85, there’s a chance you could use consciousness,” he said.

He was given Remdesevir which started to help, but because he would be in the hospital for some time, he decided to get on TikTok.

“I’ll just make a 60-second video and tell people where I am and that I’m alive and I’m okay,” Weissman said. “All of the sudden, within hours, there were, like, thousands of hits and people writing comments.”

Many people commenting on his TikToks were asking about his experience. “Check your temperature; check your pulse ox. Get on the phone with telehealth. They're there and I don’t think people realize. I didn’t,” Weissman said.

The videos were getting so popular that he brought his nurses into them for some smiles and laughs. “You hair looks nice. You got the salt and pepper on the goatee; what’s not to like!” one of the nurses said in the video, as the two laughed and high-fived.

Weissman said he's expected to be discharged this weekend, and he's grateful for the unexpected TikTok experience that helped brighten up his hospital room.

“I’m just blown away how fast it blew up. It just blew up! I think it’s great for everybody, and if I can help, that’s why I’m doing it,” he said.