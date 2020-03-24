PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A North Phoenix triathlete recovering from the coronavirus is encouraging everyone to be vigilant and take precautions. Tim Gillis is the confirmed COVID-19 case living in the Aviano community. He says he first got sick two weeks ago. Gillis went to urgent care.
“It kind of progressed into fever, extreme fatigue, body aches,” says Gillis. “They did the test for influenza A, influenza B. Both came back negative.”
Gillis says health care workers requested a test from the state health department, but Gillis was denied because he didn’t fit the criteria for testing. Gillis says he experienced a second wave of symptoms, and by then, he had more reason to suspect he had the coronavirus.
“I was made aware of a situation where I may have been exposed to an individual who was symptomatic,” says Gillis.
It’s hard to tell exactly how Gillis contracted coronavirus, but he says he got sick shortly after returning home from a ski trip in Park City, Utah. That’s where he came into contact with a restaurant worker who tested positive for COVID-19.
Gillis says he was finally tested at Mayo and the results were positive. The 52-year-old says he has no underlying health issues.
“I’ll brag a little bit. I’ve completed five Iron Man triathlons,” says Gillis. “I’m a fairly health, active individual.”
Gillis has been isolated in a room away from his wife and kids. He says doctors have told him it will be safe for him to be around his family again on Thursday.
“Is it boring? Sure. But there’s (sic) a lot worse things that can be happening,” says Gillis. “This isn’t just the flu. This is something that can be passed very easily.”