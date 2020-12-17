PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - With the Pfizer vaccine here and Moderna's vaccine expected to roll out next week, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is up next. However, much is still unknown about it.

The biggest difference with Johnson and Johnson's vaccine is it's one and done -- just one shot. Doctors said that it has its pros and cons but are expecting it to be a game-changer, and that's why one Phoenix man wanted to be part of the trial.

Ryan Starzyk now has a new goody bag.

"This one is to test my oxygen because I also have to put that information in the app, and here's a thermometer to take my temperature," Starzyk said, showing Arizona's Family what was in the bag he got as part of the trial.

On Wednesday, he got the single-dose shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as part of their trial through the VA. Now he is being monitored by an app for 29 days before more bloodwork is done. He said he's only had one mild side effect.

"I've just had a lot of mucus coming out of my nose, but other than that, I feel fine!" said Starzyk. "I would say getting the vaccine and struggling with modest side effects probably outweighs getting the actual virus."

But the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is very different from both Pfizer and Moderna's. Arizona's Family spoke to Dr. Shad Marvasti and Dr. Paul Lynch about them.

"One of them is using a virus to put that little RNA section, and one is using a ball of fat," said Dr. Lynch.

Pfizer and Moderna's use of messenger RNA - known as mRNA - sends a signal to your cells to make antibodies.

But Johnson and Johnson's actually use another virus that goes in your body to create an immune response. Dr. Marvasti said the great thing about that is the one dose likely will be enough, but there's a downside.

"You want to get the dosing exactly right because if you have too high of a dose, you may get too much of an immune response, in which case you would get inflammation and side effects you don't want," Dr. Marvasti said.

Dr. Lynch said he expects Johnson and Johnson's vaccine to be the most significant game-changer, even though it's a couple of months behind the others.

"The fact that it's only one dose and it can be normal refrigeration if it works, and the efficacy is as high as some of these other vaccines, and if the safety is just as good, we're going to be able to use this throughout the entire world," Dr. Lynch said.

Dr. Lynch said likely in the first couple weeks of January, Johnson and Johnson will release their efficacy rates. A few weeks after that, they'll release their safety findings, and then about a month after that is when it would be approved and sent out.