PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix is reopening even more resources for residents. Officials said on Wednesday that people can start going inside the Phoenix libraries starting on April 19 but there will be some restrictions. Each library will only have 25% capacity and visitors must make a 45-minute reservation, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Reservations can be made up to three days in advance at phoenixpubliclibrary.org or through the Library's Call Center. People can also show up and make a reservation at the door, assuming a time slot is available.

People can visit inside Phoenix libraries starting at 12:30 p.m. with the last appointment available at 4:30 p.m. The library will then close at 5:30 p.m. Curbside service will continue as it had for months during the COVID-19 pandemic. It'll still be from Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

So what is there to do inside the library? Visitors can use a computer or the internet, browse the book collection, use a printer, scanner or copier, pick up holds, check out materials and check out a laptop and/or WiFi hotspot.

Reopening the library buildings will be down in three phases. The first group will reopen on April 19, the second on May 3 and the third on May 17.

Group No. 1

Burton Barr Central Library

Agave Library

Cesar Chavez Library

Cholla Library

Desert Broom Library

Ironwood Library

Mesquite Library

Palo Verde Library

Group No. 2

Desert Sage Library

Harmon Library

Juniper Library

Saguaro Library

Group No. 3

Acacia Library

Century Library

Ocotillo Library

Yucca Library

The reopening announcement comes about three weeks after the Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to reopen the city's outdoor amenities for its parks. All the amenities reopened on March 16 while the city pools and splash pads will reopen on Memorial Day. All the indoor recreational centers are still closed.