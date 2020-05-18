PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some leaders in the Phoenix government and the restaurant industry are looking to help eateries recover as the state economy starts to open up.
The City is hosting a webinar to discuss what businesses should be doing as they allow customers back into their dining rooms. The event will have industry experts, restaurant owners and elected officials to discuss the next steps. Speakers include Mayor Kate Gallego, Councilwoman Debra Stark from District 3, Chef Danielle Leoni of Breadfruit & Rum Bar, Stephanie Vasquez of The Fair Trade Cafe, Phoenix Community and Economic Development director Christine Mackay and Dan Bogert of the Arizona Restaurant Association.
The webinar is Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon. For more information and to register, click/tap here.