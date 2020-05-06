PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix leaders are allocating millions of dollars in federal money to help families pay for rent and utility bills.
The city has $293 million to spend from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, said Mayor Kate Gallego. The money can be used for things like testing, protective equipment for first responders and other services. This week, city leaders made some decisions on how to spend it.
About $20 million will help Phoenix residents make ends meet. The city partners with a group called Wildfire, previously known as the Arizona Community Action Association, and the rental assistance is new for the organization, Gallego's office said. In the past it's been focused on low income residents. Now, this additional money will go to those directly impacted by coronavirus, including people who live in Phoenix who have lost jobs or have had hours cut back.
"We know people have sacrificed so much to slow the spread of the virus," Gallego said. "And for many people that means they are not receiving the income they need to pay that power bill or the mortgage payment."
To put things into perspective, the program got $4.5 million from the city last year so the $20 million is a big change, Gallego said. She hopes they can help around 10,000 Phoenicians.
Most of the new money will be available by June 1 and information on qualifications for rental and utility assistance will be coming shortly from Wildfire, Gallego's office said. You can find more information here.
The largest chunk of the federal dollars so far, about $27 million, is going to fight homelessness. A spokesperson for Gallego says they still have money to allocate and city leaders will be talking about it again on Thursday.