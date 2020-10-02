PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Could the pandemic change your love life? A Phoenix shop owner thinks it is for his customers. Jim Kufeldt owns Diamond Jim's Jewelry. Since the pandemic, he said he's seeing more people than usual buying engagement rings.
"Bridal sales are up about 50 to 75%," said Kufeldt.
Alexis Amezquita got engaged back in May.
"My whole Instagram feed looks a lot different," said Amezquita. "People do one of three things during the quarantine. They either purchased a house, got engaged or had a baby."
Kufeldt said the business boom was a big shock.
"We just never expected it," said Kufeldt. "I'm delighted ... I think what's happened is people are realizing what's important. Love is eternal, and everyone wants to have love in their life."
He said he's also seen an increase in sales at his Sun City store, where customers in their 80s are coming in to buy engagement rings.
"I think quarantine really tested a lot of people's relationships and made them think about, 'Is this the person I'm going to spend all my time with?'" said Amezquita.