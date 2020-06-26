PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Critical Care Nurse Joseth Hermosillo is now shifting from keeping COVID-19 patients alive to fighting off the virus himself. Hermosillo works in the intensive care unit at Banner University Hospital Center in Phoenix. He said he started feeling exhausted last Saturday.
"That was my body telling me something is wrong here," said Hermosillo.
He decided to leave work early. When his temperature spiked, he went to urgent care. Thankfully, his symptoms were mild. On Thursday, we received his positive test result after self-isolating for the week.
"The first thing that came to my mind was who did I take care of in the last week and could I have possibly given it to them without even knowing," said Hermosillo.
Now, he is eager to get back to work during a time when hospitals are desperate for extra hands."A lot of us in the ICU have been picking up a ton of shifts, consecutive shifts in a row, just to make staffing work," said Hermosillo.Hermosillo hopes to drive home the message that wearing masks and social distancing is critical to help slow the spread of the virus.
"I think you need to take a step back and you need to not only look at yourself, but look at those around you, and think how such a simple thing that you can do can help your community at large," said Hermosillo.Banner Health said they follow CDC guidelines for exposure when an employee tests positive.