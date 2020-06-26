PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Critical Care Nurse Joseth Hermosillo is now shifting from keeping COVID-19 patients alive to fighting off the virus himself. Hermosillo works in the intensive care unit at Banner University Hospital Center in Phoenix. He said he started feeling exhausted last Saturday.

"That was my body telling me something is wrong here," said Hermosillo.

He decided to leave work early. When his temperature spiked, he went to urgent care. Thankfully, his symptoms were mild. On Thursday, we received his positive test result after self-isolating for the week.

"The first thing that came to my mind was who did I take care of in the last week and could I have possibly given it to them without even knowing," said Hermosillo.