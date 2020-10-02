PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's Family found out an antibody cocktail therapy similar to what President Donald Trump took is being studied right here in Phoenix. The drug the president took is made by Regeneron and is still being studied.
"The remdesivir has significantly more data behind it, we have much less data [on the cocktail.] Although, the little data we do have on the antibody cocktail is promising," said Dr. Shad Marvasti, with the University of Arizona College of Medicine.
Dr. Marvasti said remdesivir has been used often to help treat COVID-19 and is more streamlined at this point, but he said the antibody cocktail is fairly new and could be a game-changer. He said the antibodies come from either lab mice or humans who have recovered from the virus.
"They select out those antibodies that are most effective and replicate them in the lab, and that's what they use to treat you," Marvasti said.
It's something that's being studied at the Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix.
President Trump received experimental antibody cocktail, remains 'fatigued' after COVID-19 diagnosis
"We're at the preliminary stage where we think it lowers the amount of virus in your body," said emergency medicine doctor Frank Lovecchio, who works at Valleywise.
Lovecchio said they've been studying this for four months, and so far are seeing positive results. He believes this has great potential for our president.
"President Trump receiving this drug, I think, is not a bad idea because monoclonal antibodies almost always have minimal side effects," Lovecchio said.
Lovecchio said the downside of the antibody cocktail therapy is cost. He said it can be thousands of dollars.
He said as far as their study goes, in a couple of months, they'll be able to tell in the short term if the therapy lessened the virus in patients, and in about a year, they'll have the long-term data effects.