PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Schools across the state are putting in place safety measures when classes start up again this summer, but Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix is the first to announce that all students will be required to wear masks.

Brophy principal Bob Ryan said it's all about keeping everyone safe.

"While it's not ideal or comfortable, and certainly not something we want, we feel like it's a reasonably safeguard precaution that we can all take and should take," said Ryan. "And not just on campus. We're recommending these precautions on and off-campus."

Arizona Department of Education releases new guidelines to reopen schools safely Most school districts are expected to announce their plans for re-opening schools later this month.

But what about other school districts across the state? Will they require students to wear masks? Dr. Andi Fourlis is the deputy superintendent of Mesa Public Schools. She said that all options are on the table.

Other school districts are also considering whether to make mandatory. Most schools expected to disclose what precautions they plan to take later this month.

Arizona schools allowed to resume classes for 2020-2021 school year Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday afternoon that Arizona schools will be allowed to resume for the 2020-2021 school year.

Chris Lindstrom of Phoenix is like a lot of concerned parents, hoping it will be safe to send his kids back to school in August.

"Obviously, the infections are still on the rise," said Lindstrom. "Hopefully, they'll be able to come up with some policies and procedures that aim to help keep the children safe."