PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For small business owners struggling due to COVID-19, the City of Phoenix has more than $1 million they’re actually having trouble giving away.
So, the city is offering business owners grants! The grants go up to $10,000. It’s money you don’t have to pay back. But hurry, the deadline is tomorrow.
From paying her rent to buying ingredients for her famous cupcakes, Sugar and Lace bakery owner said if it weren’t for the grant, she’d be closed.
For three decades, cake connoisseur Vanessa Stiegmann has had one goal to open up her very own bakeshop.
“I love baking. It’s just in me to give somebody something that is beautiful, and when they see it, they freak out and their face oh my gosh,” said Stiegmann.
Though her cupcakes may be near perfection, her timing to open her store wasn’t.
“I actually decided to open up a storefront in the midst of COVID because you know, go 2020,” said Stiegmann.
Like thousands of other small businesses across the Valley, Stiegmann saw her dreams nearly crumble.
“For me, I can’t give up on anything like that for something I want so bad, so when I saw that application, it was different than the other loans,” said Stiegmann.
She’s talking about the City of Phoenix, and it’s $1 million waiting to be claimed by small businesses. Gretchen Wolfe runs the program.
“Any business that is in Phoenix and has been here at least a year, and has fewer than 25 employees should take a minute between now and 5 p.m. on Friday to take a look at these grants,” said Wolfe.
Since the summer, they have given out more than $12 million to 2,000 businesses.
“Food trucks apply, hairdressers, barbers, people who are one percent office at home and do tax services or notary all sorts of different things,” said Wolfe.
“The grant money went to rent, utilities which I was back on, paying a thousand dollars for an electric bill you know you’re like okay that hurt a little or a lot,” said Stiegmann.
Stiegmann was awarded $5,000 after submitting her receipts on how she spent it; she doesn’t have to pay back.
Applicants must submit their application by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct 30. To apply, click here.