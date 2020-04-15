An Phoenix hairstylist has started a GoFundMe to try to hand out $1,000 to 1,000 hairdressers across Arizona.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The beauty industry was one of the last to be shut down and one of the hardest hit in this pandemic-- because many stylists work independently with little benefits of a big corporation.

One Arizona hairstylist is trying to help her colleagues with a GoFundMe campaign.​

Traci Barrett is an independent hair and makeup stylist. She worked as a stylist to the stars in LA for years before coming back home to Phoenix. She says her industry has never experienced a hit like this and many stylists are self-employed and don't have sick days or a pension.

Barrett says while Gov. Ducey announced a shut down for the beauty industry some two and a half weeks ago, many stylists closed before that because they couldn't follow social distancing and do their work.​

So Barrett started a GoFundMe page. She wants to hand out $1,000 to 1,000 stylists and she recently just gave out her first grand.​

"My heart just goes out to people who are losing businesses they spent years to build and not knowing when the end date is on this," said Barrett. ​

Right now the fund has raised some $1400.​ Barrett says while sterilization has always been part of her job, she thinks things will be different when she returns to work.​

Barrett says any amount of donation can help.​ You can find her GoFundMe page here

 

