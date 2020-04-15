PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The beauty industry was one of the last to be shut down and one of the hardest hit in this pandemic-- because many stylists work independently with little benefits of a big corporation.

One Arizona hairstylist is trying to help her colleagues with a GoFundMe campaign.​

Traci Barrett is an independent hair and makeup stylist. She worked as a stylist to the stars in LA for years before coming back home to Phoenix. She says her industry has never experienced a hit like this and many stylists are self-employed and don't have sick days or a pension.

Barrett says while Gov. Ducey announced a shut down for the beauty industry some two and a half weeks ago, many stylists closed before that because they couldn't follow social distancing and do their work.​

Gov. Ducey orders barbers, nail salons, similar businesses to close After criticism and confusion about why hair and nail salons were still open, Gov. Doug Ducey updated the list of businesses that must be closed.

So Barrett started a GoFundMe page. She wants to hand out $1,000 to 1,000 stylists and she recently just gave out her first grand.​

"My heart just goes out to people who are losing businesses they spent years to build and not knowing when the end date is on this," said Barrett. ​

Right now the fund has raised some $1400.​ Barrett says while sterilization has always been part of her job, she thinks things will be different when she returns to work.​

Barrett says any amount of donation can help.​ You can find her GoFundMe page here.