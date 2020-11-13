PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thanksgiving will look different this year for so many families because of the pandemic, which holds true for homeless shelters and food banks.
Phoenix Rescue Mission has canceled their Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless due to COVID-19 concerns.
"It was about safety," said Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO Ken Brissa. "It was a combination of safety of the people on the streets and the risk of them coming in and being indoor closed confined space with so many different people."
Instead, the mission is asking people to donate turkeys on Saturday and the following Saturday so that people can pick up the dinner to-go.
"We've reimagined how we do it, and our goal is to feed 400 families," said Brissa.
St. Mary's Food Bank has goals too. They need 7,500 turkeys for the growing demand. "Right now, the food bank is seeing a 20-25% increase than what the food bank saw last year," said Jerry Brown. He hopes that those who can give will.
"If you are in a family that is lucky enough to not be impacted," said Brown. "Then this is your opportunity to help somebody who hasn't been as lucky as you."
Salvation Army told Arizona's Family that they are still working out their dinner details. PHX Rescue Mission is holding a turkey drive on Saturday from 10 AM - 1 PM at Hope for Hunger Food Bank 5605 N. 55th Avenue, Glendale, 85301.
St. Mary's Food Bank is holding a turkey drive. For more information, click here.