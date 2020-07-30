United Food Bank says before the coronavirus pandemic, it distributed about 1.6 million pounds of food to its partners every month. That jumped up to 2.6 million pounds a month at the peak of unemployment in Arizona in April.
When demand was the highest, the non-profit says it fed about 10,000 people a week. Tyson Nansel, the vice president of the organization, says it's not only making sure it has enough food, but also volunteers. "Volunteers decreased significantly because of the pandemic and safety was the priority," Nansel said. "So again we put the word out there that we needed volunteers. We're grateful to have the National Guard at our distribution as well."
Many of the people we saw waiting in line for food are parents that need extra help to get through the week. "A lot of employees will say we're not heroes, but the stress level is high. We're just filling a need and fighting the virus of hunger right now," Nansel said.
The United Food Bank does distribution events twice a week. That includes Friday from 7 a.m. to noon at the Mesa Convention Center, and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank branch parking lot at 1860 E. University Drive in Mesa.