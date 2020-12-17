PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's safe to say December 17, 2020, will be a day Omar Turk never forgets.

"I feel... history has been made today," he said. Turk was among the first group of health care workers in Arizona to get a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

"The first day it opened up, I was probably the first one online," Turk said. "I kept refreshing until I saw the application, and I signed up."

Turk and more than 160 of his peers made their way to the drive-thru vaccination clinic run by Banner Health at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. With 36 years of experience as an EMT and paramedic, Turk is now a flight paramedic in the Valley area.

"The helicopters are actually very small confined spaces," he said. "It's like a small closet. And we're in very close contact with people who have COVID."

Months into the pandemic, working on the front lines is both physically and mentally taxing. Turk wants to be open about his experience getting the vaccine because he hopes this helps people. He doesn't want others to be nervous, and he trusts the science and medicine.

"I feel honored that first responders and healthcare workers are being put to the front of the line," Turk said. "It shows respect for us because most people are trying to stay away from the virus. We're walking towards the virus."

A spokesperson for Banner says they are expecting to do about 270 vaccinations on Friday. Once the site is fully up and running, they should vaccinate about 1,000 people a day.