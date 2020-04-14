PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With a shortage around the nation of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders, the Phoenix Fire Department is doing what it can to keep firefighters safe. The department said on Tuesday it just got a shipment of rain ponchos that crews will start using as protective gowns.
"If it wasn't approved, we wouldn't be using it. It's absolutely approved for use. It's a droplet barrier, which is effective and purposeful for what we're responding onto," said Capt. Frank Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department.
The plastic ponchos will go along with the other PPE the fire department has, including standard gloves, plastic long-sleeves, paper gowns, N95 masks, a mask for the patient, wipes and eye protection. Keller said two or three other cities are also using ponchos.
"For every EMS call we respond to, the protocol right now is to wear all the proper and necessary PPE, which we have in stock, which is available to all of our members and they can wear to their comfort if it's not exactly a medical call," said Keller.