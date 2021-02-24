PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fans of superheroes, fantasy, anime and other geek culture will have to wait another year to celebrate together in the Valley of the Sun.
Phoenix Fan Fusion posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday it's canceling its weekend-long event for 2021. It was supposed to be held May 28-30, but because of the "uncertainty over when mass gatherings can resume" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said they decided to cancel it this year. However, the good news is that they are planning their next Phoenix Fan Fusion for Jan. 14-16, 2022, at their usual spot, the Phoenix Convention Center.
"We feel this is the best option, as the safety and well-being of our attendees and participants is of utmost concern to us," organizers said in the social media post.
The convention was canceled in 2020 as well. So those who bought passes or exhibitor/art space for the 2020 or 2021 event will have them transferred to the new dates in January. The complimentary Friday Buddy Pass for fans who bought a full event or VIP passes will also be honored in 2022. Anyone who has additional concerns or questions can email Phoenix Fan Fusion at eva@square-egg.com
The big event has been previously known as Phoenix Comicon and Phoenix Comic Fest and brings in all kinds of creators, artists, entertainers, cosplayers and more that show off the best of geek culture. Actors and actresses from different movies or video games usually make appearances too to answer questions, take photographs and give out autographs.