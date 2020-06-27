PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix family is grieving after Belicio Lopez, 42, died from coronavirus complications on Thursday. His wife Lesslie Lopez said the father of five was healthy and didn't have any underlying health conditions. Now they are left shaken that the virus took his life so quickly.

"We just can't believe it. We are so heartbroken. This is something we were never prepared for or we didn't see coming," said Lopez.

Lopez said earlier this month, she and her husband, along with their son, all tested positive for the virus. But Becilio's symptoms only got worse.

"I kept telling him, 'Let's go to the hospital. You don't look well.' And he was like, 'No, I am fine. I can still breathe.' But I was like, 'Your chest is hurting. Your lungs are hurting,'" said Lopez.

Lopez's husband finally went to hospital on June 14. She said that was the last time she saw him. Strict rules due to COVID-19 prevented the family from visiting him in the hospital. Their only communication was through FaceTime before he died in the intensive care unit.

"That is just killing me still. To just know that none of us could say goodbye was so painful," said Lopez.

For now, Lopez says she is finding strength through her children. The family hopes by sharing his story they can help prevent others from experiencing their pain.

"I just want people to know it doesn't matter your age, your ethnicity, your gender -- this is serious," said Lopez.

A GoFund Me account has been set up for the Lopez family. If you would like to donate, click here.