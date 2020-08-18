PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix family says a 36-year-old father of two has been undergoing medical treatment for severe colitis for more than seven weeks, unable to speak or walk. And to make it worse? He hasn't been allowed any visitors.

"It's been a horrific experience," said Cindy Quenneville, Brent Miller's mother.

When Miller went to the hospital with stomach pain back in June, Quenneville says their family could have never guessed that they'd have such a difficult saga ahead of them.

During Miller's time at Banner Thunderbird, his bowels tore, he went into septic shock, and even went into cardiac arrest, according to his mother.

"Getting on a trach, on a feeding tube, being isolated there for seven weeks without any family visitation, and now being transported to a long-term care facility," Quenneville said.

Miller is now recovering at Allegiant Healthcare of Phoenix, though he is still non-verbal and non-ambulatory. After arriving on Saturday, Quenneville said that Allegiant staff placed him in quarantine and wouldn't even let his family see him on FaceTime.

Quenneville says she's filed a complaint with the Arizona Department of Health Services. "I feel guilty...I feel like I'm not doing enough," Quenneville said.

Allegiant Healthcare didn't respond to a request for comment. But a few hours after Arizona's Family reached out, Quenneville says she got word that the facility had reversed course and would allow her and her family to FaceTime with Miller.

"Even if a facility is telling family members 'we're not letting anyone in to see the residents,' they still have to offer some sort of virtual visitation," said Nick Verderame, a Phoenix-based attorney.

Long-term care facilities are allowed to clamp down on visitors amid the pandemic. Though Verderame says that doesn't mean in-person visits aren't out of the question. "Because there are several facilities that are doing in-person visitation, and they're just taking steps in doing so," Verderame said.

Gov. Ducey announces task force for visitation at long-term care facilities This task force is in place to help develop recommendations and metrics within long-term care facilities and putting guidelines place for when facilities can safely resume visitations.

Meanwhile, Governor Doug Ducey has a task force developing "recommendations and metrics on how and when visitation within long-term care facilities can be safely resumed."

And at the end of the day, in-person visits are what Quenneville really wants. "I worry about him failing to thrive because I'm not there and nobody's there to care for him," Quenneville said. "You're on the outside looking in. And everybody can say, 'I understand.' But you don't understand... You don't understand."