PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix event planning company has transitioned from creating and setting up events to setting up medical tents and field hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pride Group is a company that plans special events all around the Valley, including everything from the Ostrich Festival to the Super Bowl. They provide ticket-takers, parking control, signs and tents. When events were canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Pride Group decided to make a shift.
The company is now using all the inventory in its warehouse to create field hospitals and medical tents to aid Arizona in disaster relief.
"We built temporary hospitals and medical facilities around the state with raised floors they could mop and partitions and cots and beds and lighting and heating and air conditioning and the whole bit," said Robb Corwin, CEO of Pride Group.
The company has built temporary hospitals on two Native American reservations, as well as testing and triage centers all over the state, including in Tucson and at hospitals all over the Valley.
"We've pivoted completely to say if we were full-service event management, how do we be full-service disaster relief. And it takes the burden off these offices of emergency management and these directors at these hospitals," Corwin said.
Corwin said Pride Group did take a huge hit, like most businesses have in this pandemic. The company had to lay off more than 400 of its employees. Corwin said that was the most gut-wrenching thing he's ever had to do in his 30-plus years in the business. But with this new shift, he says he was happy to be able to bring at least some of them back and provide them with a paycheck.