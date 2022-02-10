PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two years of a pandemic have taken a toll on the medical field. The great resignation continues to cause problems for hospitals and doctor's offices. Phoenix practices say they're having a tough time recruiting medical assistants.
"The hospital lost the nurses, and therefore, they're hiring a medical assistant to do the nurse jobs at the hospital, and they pay them better," said Marcy Makarachi, Office Manager for Arizona Urological Surgeons. "Before this whole incident, it used to be based on experience, anywhere from 13 to 15 dollars. Now, they won't get anything less than 15 to 17 dollars."
She said small practices cannot keep up with what hospitals and larger companies offer. It's forced doctors to pick up the work in addition to what they're already doing.
"It's definitely a toll on you because it backs you up on your responsibilities as a physician," said Dr. Jairo Flores with Arizona Urological Surgeons.
"That's crazy because that puts him behind," said Makarachi.
Pulmonologist Suleiman Ali said he is seeing the same issue at his office.
"It has been impossible. It has been horrible," Ali said. Right now, he has no medical assistant, so he is slammed with all the work. "It seems like there's a shortage of supply. There's a higher demand, and the little guy is being left out."
Makarachi recalled a recent conversation she had with a doctor at another practice.
"The doctor came out and opened the door, and I said, 'If you have a good medical assistant, please refer them to me,' and he said, 'Even if you have a bad one, refer them to me because I can't find anybody,'" said Makarachi.
The practices hope it will be much easier to hire help once the pandemic ends.