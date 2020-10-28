PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's the spookiest time of year, but what's scaring Phoenix-area doctors is the potential for Halloween to be a COVID-19 super spreader.

"I think it's fine to take your kids trick-or treating, but do so in a way that ensures they're safe," said Dr. Scott Anderson with Banner Health. He said it's important to wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.

Lilly Hall said she plans to take her two children trick-or-treating this weekend. "It's everything to us," said Hall. "We needed to do something because my oldest son, he thrives on that."

Dr. Anderson said he still recommends, if people hang out in groups, they should be no larger than 10 people. "We have significant concern that there will be a large number of gatherings and parties," said Anderson.

Right now Banner hospitals are seeing more COVID cases, hospitalizations and patients in ICU beds. "If people are not taking precautions, there's no reason to think we will not see a definite increase," said Anderson.

Banner Health: Current COVID-19 surge could surpass rates from June Some health experts say the current surge of COVID-19 cases could could surpass rates from June.

Some families are skipping big crowds and celebrating a little differently. The Arc of Tempe, which serves people with disabilities, is hosting a virtual party Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"Many of our Arc of Tempe members and those that come to our virtual events are currently not able to go out in the community and definitely not at a large event where a lot of people are around," said Amanda Steele, the non-profit's program manager.

Stay inside this Halloween with your household, doctors say With the threat of Covid-19, trick-or-treating may not be safe this year and kids should be kept home, three professors from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine warned in written statements on Wednesday.

The virtual event, Spookapalooza, will include a costume contest and D.J. It's open to the public, and you can find out more info here.