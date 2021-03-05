PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Doctors have a serious warning for all the athletes out there. COVID-19 is causing some heart complications that could make exercise dangerous.
Teen athlete Ryan Moon thought he'd spend the semester on the Mountain Pointe High School basketball court. Instead, doctors ordered him to spend time resting.
"I was like, really sad," said Ryan. "I always wanted to play ninth grade basketball."
After getting COVID-19 in January, Ryan's school asked him to see a doctor before returning to sports.
"The main purpose of physical examination is to screen for sudden cardiac death," said Dr. Steven Erickson, chief of primary care sports medicine with Banner Health. "One of the unforeseen complications is that COVID-19 has a predilection to causing mild myocarditis."
That's inflammation or infection in the heart and muscles.
"I was like, I'm just going to get this test, I'm going to go back to basketball, It's going to be all good, but I was really shocked when there was actually something that's not normal," said Ryan.
Doctors told Ryan he had the heart complication that would be keeping him off the court until at least April.
"It's just been really difficult for me as a parent seeing him hurt so bad," said Ryan's dad, Philip Moon. "It just makes me hurt. It's crushing, but just knowing that they caught it, that is huge."
Doctors recommend all athletes who had COVID-19 symptoms get checked. Although the condition is somewhat rare, it can be dangerous.
"If I would have played, it probably would have done some damage to my heart," said Ryan.