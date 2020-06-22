PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- We're hearing of long lines and lengthy turnaround times for coronavirus testing in Phoenix.
"There's a lot of confusion out there," said Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, Regional Director for One Medical. "People have been asking me, 'Are we seeing more cases of COVID-19 because we are testing more?' and I always tell people, 'Yes, we are testing more, which is great, but we are actually seeing an increase in the percent of positives of COVID-19 cases.' What that tells me is that this is actually spreading more in our community rapidly than it was before."
She also said most people who come in for tests don't have symptoms. "They know someone else that has had a positive COVID-19 test, and they've come into contact with someone who has a positive result, and now they know they've been exposed, and they are coming in for that reason," said Dr. Bhuyan.
Dr. Bhuyan said it's important to self-isolate until you get your test results back. "So during the time that they are waiting for their test results, even if you don't have any symptoms, you are exposed and you might be an asymptomatic carrier," she said.
She's also seeing longer lab turnaround times than just a few weeks ago. "The reason lab results times have increased is because the labs are often backlogged because we are seeing a lot more testing," said Dr. Bhuyan. "Because the labs are backlogged, it just means that when people get tested, they often have to wait 5-7 days to get their PCR swab results."