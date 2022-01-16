PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona's Family asked people if they had tested positive for COVID-19 more than once. We received hundreds of emails, messages and comments from people who've gotten the virus twice.

That came with mixed results. Some people said the second time wasn't as bad, while others said the second infection was worse than the first.

Kevin Roberston is a father from Gilbert. He was sick with COVID in September, and he had a fever for a few days and ended up in the hospital after passing out.

Robertson wasn't feeling good a few days ago and was sent home from work. He tested positive for COVID a second time on Friday night.

"I'll be fine; I'm totally good. I've already gotten it; there's no way it'll get me again," he said. "It sucks to say I got it again."

He didn't get vaccinated after his battle with the virus four months ago. Robertson figured he would have built up some immunity to it.

Dr. Ross Goldberg with Valleywise Health says an infection doesn't mean you're protected from COVID-19.

"You build some antibodies, but they don't last very long. You can get exposed again, especially if the virus mutates and changes from the antibodies that you have," said Dr. Goldberg.

The doctor says studies show the unvaccinated re-infection rate is significantly higher than the vaccinated. He says a COVID-19 shot will give you better protection for longer amounts of time.

"Having COVID patients in the hospital is increasing a stress when we're already busy this time of year. It's making it worse with staffing shortages we are pushing to untenable levels here," Dr. Goldberg said. "I'm worried. We're going to see some spikes that we are not ready for yet, and I'm worried what that's going to do for the entire system."