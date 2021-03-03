PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many pregnant women have been asking if it's safe for them to get the coronavirus vaccine.
"At least for me, my concern is there wasn't enough evidence for me to get it right now," said Shannon Matson, who is pregnant.
"It hasn't been FDA approved for patients that are pregnant," said Phoenix OB/GYN Dr. Steve Plimpton.
This week, Plimpton started working with Pfizer on a study to change that. He is recruiting patients and other pregnant women to be part of the trials.
"I'm responsible for the study itself as far as making sure it's done correctly, safely for everybody, that they're well informed, all the studies and documentation is done correctly for Pfizer," said Plimpton.
To participate, you have to be 24 to 34 weeks pregnant. Pfizer is looking for 4,000 participants in total.
"The science of the MRNA vaccines are they don't enter the nucleus of the cell, so they can't harm their baby at all," said Plimpton. "There should not be any risks other than what you and I go through when we get the vaccine ... we're very optimistic this will show no problems for moms or babies, and then also it gives benefit not only for mom but also baby."
Plimpton said pregnant moms either get the placebo or the vaccine and track symptoms for the study.
"After they get the vaccine and they go through with their doctors, at the delivery we check the umbilical cord blood from the baby after delivery for us to determine whether the baby also has the antibody response to the vaccine that the mother received," said Plimpton.
Expecting mom, Christine Conrad, got the Pfizer vaccine last month and had no serious complications.
"We were really assured that nothing would hurt my baby," said Conrad.
Many pregnant moms plan to wait until after the study before making their decision.
"Our babies are our whole world, so I think it's a very, very big decision for mothers to make," said Matson.
Plimpton says there's no timeline for when this study will be finished, but he thinks FDA approval will come within a year for pregnant women to use the Pfizer vaccine.
To participate in the study or learn more, call 602-368-1928.