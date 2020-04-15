PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix doctor Gregory Margolin is set to leave for New York City on Thursday to work on the frontlines at the epicenter of the American coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Margolin went through first responder training in hopes of being able to help after 9/11 but was never called upon to use his disaster preparedness skills. Now, Margolin and 10 of his colleagues will head to New York City to work at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan repurposed for COVID-19 overflow.

"While I feel well prepared to help in disaster situations, I have not had the opportunity to physically apply it," said Margolin. "Helping NYC, a place I have loved since my training days, brings additional meaning and motivation as I lend my time."

Margolin will work five 13.5 hour shifts for five days, have one day off, and repeat that pattern for 30 days. He will be flying back just in time for his daughter Isabella’s 16th birthday, although he will be in quarantine and will have to celebrate virtually with his family, including his wife Alyssa and son Evan, 14.

Chandler nurse heads to New York to help with COVID-19 patients On Monday, Lindsey Helbert will board a plane with one of her friends from medical school, and the two will be in New York for three weeks straight.

Margolin has already treated COVID-19 patients in Phoenix, working through various scenarios such as ethical simulations when resources are low.

Margolin has also worked to create better PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) using a repurposed snorkel mask. Margolin got the idea after seeing posts of Italian health care workers re-purposing snorkel masks as PPEs and realized that the setup could be improved.

Margolin found a snorkel manufacturer in Australia (MozT2) and collaborated with him to retrofit the masks for PPE, using standard ventilator bacterial/viral filters superior to N95 masks.

He claims the modifications provide total facial protection, keep his ears free for physical exam, completely separate inhaled air through the filter from humidified exhaled air of the user and can be used continuously with just a wipe down for up to 10 days before the filter should be changed. He already has used the mask to treat patients at home and he will take it with him to New York.