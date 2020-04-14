PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new normal is high stress for many Arizonans. Adjusting to the loss of a job, or transitioning to working from home can be stressful enough. For those with school aged kids in the home who are missing out on their own routines, the current pandemic limitations can be overwhelming.
Dr. Funda Bachini, MD is an adolescent and child psychiatric specialist with Phoenix Children's Hospital. She says it isn't surprising to see your kids show stress through behavior. They are picking up on the changes in your daily lives and impacted by what they see in the news.
"That's scary for kids, too. They may not be able to say, 'I'm feeling anxious' if they're very little. Maybe they can't identify that emotion yet, or if they are teenagers they may not want to talk to you about that. So little kids may show what we call regression- like not sleeping through the night. Adolescents can get more moody," Bachini said.
Bachini suggests a daily time to check in on how they are processing all the change around them, and initiate this conversation when both you and your child are calm, not after a disagreement or bad behavior.
If you grow concerned that your child may seem inclined to hurt themselves or be so withdrawn you can't assess how they are doing, then it is time to reach out for professional help.