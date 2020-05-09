PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Aioli Gourmet Burgers in Phoenix is in prep mode and eager to finally serve customers inside their restaurant come Monday, May 11.

"We have really created quite the family ambiance here at Aioli, and it has been hard not to see everyone," said Tommy D'Ambrosio, owner and chef at Gourmet Burgers.

Like many other businesses, the burger spot has taken a hit.

"Financially, it has been tough. We have lost hundreds and hundreds of gigs. We have food trucks as well," said D'Ambrosio.

Now, D'Ambrosio is getting ready to reopen his doors. He said they are following the state's guidelines and implementing multiple safety measures. People must stay six feet apart, employees and customers must wear masks, and only 25 people will be allowed in the restaurant at a time.

But as the state slowly starts to reopen, there are still many critics.

"I don't really feel like it is going to go well, to be frank. I am really worried," said Doctor Tyler Southwell.

Southwell said he would like to see more mass testing and contact tracing before businesses open their doors. He is urging people to stay vigilant and continue following guidelines, like social distancing and wearing masks.

"I am pretty nervous that we are going to see a spike in cases, and that we are already not ready to manage this crisis even at the level it is at," said Southwell.