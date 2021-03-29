PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Internet woes, long lines or simply not being able to get to the site in the first place. Those are all issues people are dealing with to get their shot in the arm. Now, a Phoenix dentist is offering to take the COVID-19 vaccine to your home and administer it with her team of healthcare professionals.

Dr. Lori Anderson has heard the same complaints from her patients trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "They've been trying for days to get one for two hours at a time, its been very difficult for a lot of these people," said Dr. Anderson. At State Farm Stadium, the wait in line could take as long as a root canal.

Back at Dr. Anderson's office, she's focused on bringing convenience to her community by ordering a 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine for this week alone. "I've been wanting to do this for awhile so I'm excited to do it," said Dr. Anderson.

You can come to her office at 2525 W. Carefree Hwy, Bldg. 2, Phoenix, AZ, 85085. Or, you can pay for a delivery from her team of healthcare professionals. "The patient will come to the door and we will vaccinate them real quick there," said Dr. Anderson. It'll cost you $199 dollars per visit and if someone else is home, they can vaccinate them too, for an additional $99 dollars each. "I just think it makes sense and it's fulfilling a need that have in the community to get more people vaccinated," said Dr. Anderson.

If you are interested in signing up for a delivery, click here.